Take a virtual trip to Prince Albert with Roblox

A new Roblox game inviting families to explore the Western Cape this winter has been launched by Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency Wesgro.

“Starlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo” highlights destinations where tourism is critical to the local economy. It’s the second game Wesgro has released.

The game includes a digital clone of Prince Albert, a small town of only 7 000 people that has been transformed into a playable experience.

The history and culture of the Khoisan people is featured for the first time in a game

Wesgro used 3D scans of landmarks and objects to create an accurate representation of the town and with a map spanning 4km2, the game is one of the largest on Roblox.

Hoping to attract people to the Karoo this winter, Wesgro partnered with roadside pitstops BP, Shell and Engen to launch the game at about 20 garages leading up to Prince Albert, distributing interactive adventure booklets with a checklist.

Wesgro’s chief marketing officer Jean Scheltema said the game comes off the back of the previously successful “Climb Table Mountain in Roblox” effort.

“Through digitising key attractions in the region, we’ve combined edtech and gaming to inform and inspire young minds. The partnership has offered us a smart touch point to combine the metaverse-like game with a more traditional marketing approach. A trip to the Karoo is magical and we want young people to experience this at least once in their lives.”

Players compete to win unique user-generated content items based on the local heritage and culture of Prince Albert. Also, for the first time in a game, the history and culture of the Khoisan people is featured.

The game is available to play now on Roblox here. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media