Cell C taps Vodacom for another top executive

Cell C has appointed Rachael Ayo-Oladejo as chief of staff, strategy and business transformation, reporting to CEO Jorge Mendes.

Mendes is himself new to the company, having joined Cell C from Vodacom Group. Ayo-Oladejo is also a former Vodacom executive.

Ayo-Oladejo began her career at Airtel Nigeria and until recently worked as executive for strategy, execution and performance management at Vodacom’s consumer business unit, where she worked closely with Mendes.

She has an MBA from Wits Business School and a Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

“As chief of staff, strategy and business transformation, Rachael will play a critical role in driving Cell C’s strategic initiatives and ensuring seamless execution across the organisation,” Cell C said in a statement on Tuesday. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media