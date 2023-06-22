Telkom taps Cell C for new commercial chief

Simo Mkhize has been appointed chief commercial officer of Telkom’s consumer and small business division.

Mkhize has experience across Africa and Europe, including with some of South Africa’s big mobile providers.

His strengths include new business development, strategic planning, channel management and operations management, Telkom said.

Mkhize was previously chief commercial officer at Cell C for three years, and before that he worked at MTN South Africa for 11 years in various capacities, including GM for Gauteng business operations.

Mkhize expects the highly competitive market and the current economic climate – characterised by rising inflation, interest rates and inconsistent power availability – to be some of the biggest challenges facing Telkom in the coming months.

“I intend to hit the ground running by focusing on small wins over the next three to six months, to create a coherent commercial value chain,” he said.

“This will set a strong foundation and allow us to achieve sustainable market share growth in the long-term by delivering significant value for our consumers.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media