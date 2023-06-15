Vodacom’s Jorge Mendes is new Cell C CEO

Cell C has appointed Jorge Mendes as its CEO, replacing Douglas Craige Stevenson, who stepped down in March. Mendes, who takes the reins on 1 July, was most recently chief consumer officer at Vodacom.

News of Mendes’s appointment comes a day after Cell C said it had appointed former MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa and former Vodacom chief officer for corporate affairs Maya Makanjee to its board.

“Mendes brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role and is widely regarded as a strategic leader with a proven track record of driving growth and profitability in the telecommunications industry,” Cell C said on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jorge Mendes to the Cell C team,” said Joe Mthimunye, Cell C chairman in a statement. “Jorge has a deep understanding of the telco industry, and his track record of success speaks for itself. We are confident that his leadership and vision will help to take Cell C to new heights of growth and profitability in the years to come.”

Said Mendes on his appointment: “We know that consumers want honesty, transparency, and worry-free solutions that are affordable, offering them flexibility and control. Our vision is to become the brand of choice for the discerning South African seeking the best experience.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media