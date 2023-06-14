Ex-MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa joins Cell C board

In a surprise development, Cell C has appointed former MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa to its board of directors.

The company, whose largest shareholder is JSE-listed Blue Label Telecoms, has also appointed Maya Makanjee, a former director of Vodacom South Africa, to its board.

The appointment of the two heavyweights “demonstrates Cell C’s strategic focus on accelerating growth and fuelling investor confidence”, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maya and Godfrey to our board,” said Cell C chairman Joe Mthimunye. “Their impressive track records and diverse experiences will strategically guide Cell C into the future.”

Motsa, who resigned as MTN South Africa CEO in December 2021, joined Telesure Investment Holdings as the non-life CEO for brands such as Auto & General Insurance, 1st for Women Insurance, Dialdirect Insurance and Budget Insurance. He has also previously worked in senior roles at Vodacom Group and Coca-Cola.

Makanjee, meanwhile, serves on a number of boards, including Datatec’s, where she is chair. She is CEO of FinMark Trust and was Vodacom’s chief officer for corporate affairs between 2012 and 2016.

“Maya’s expertise in stakeholder engagement, corporate citizenship and sustainable development, coupled with Godfrey’s transformative leadership and market insights, will accelerate our growth, and reinforce our position as a serious contender in the telecommunications industry. This move underscores our commitment to South Africa and our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders,” Cell C said in the statement. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media