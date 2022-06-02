Ex-MTN CEO Godfrey Motsa joins Telesure

Former MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa has been appointed as the “non-life” CEO at insurance group Telesure Investment Holdings.

Telesure, whose brands include Auto & General, Budget Insurance and Dialdirect, announced Motsa’s appointment on Thursday. Motsa was CEO of MTN South Africa between 2017 and 2021.

His departure from MTN last December took the industry by surprise: Motsa was highly respected both internally at MTN and in the telecommunications sector more broadly. He had previously held a senior executive role at Vodacom.

He was replaced in the MTN South Africa CEO role by MTN group chief technology and information officer Charles Molapisi.

Telesure Investment Holdings group CEO Tom Creamer said in the statement about Motsa’s appointment: “Godfrey has the energy, passion and entrepreneurial spirit that is synonymous with TIH and his curiosity for digital innovation, coupled with his drive and determination, will no doubt be a great addition to our strong leadership team.” — © 2022 NewsCentral Media