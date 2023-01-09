Takealot, Pick n Pay tighten relationship with in-store collections

Pick n Pay and Naspers-owned e-retailer Takealot Group have tightened their business partnership by exploring the roll-out of Takealot pick-up points in the grocery retailer’s stores.

A Pick n Pay pick-up point for Takealot customers was launched in a store in Cape Town – at the Table Bay Mall – in December, and the concept will now will be expanded.

Launched a week before Christmas, the collection point reached capacity within two days, “strongly suggesting the potential of this concept”, Pick n Pay said in a statement on Monday.

More stores will be added to the pilot “in the coming weeks”.

Takealot customers can pick up most of their orders in-store, with the exception of very large appliances. The service is operational during store opening hours, and customers can reserve a collection day.

“We aim to run the pilot for three months to gauge the value it provides customers, but the results after two weeks are already very promising,” said Pick n Pay omnichannel head of general merchandise Ansgar Pabst.

If rolled out nationally, the move would dramatically expand Takealot’s network of pick-up points – Pick n Pay has more than 2 000 stores in South Africa.

Pick n Pay entered into a commercial services agreement with the Takealot Group last year to scale up its on-demand delivery offering with Takealot-owned logistics service Mr D.

A new, on-demand grocery and liquor shopping experience – PnP Groceries delivered by Mr D – was launched in October and has already been rolled out to more than 300 stores, Pick n Pay said. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media