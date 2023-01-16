TC|Daily has a new name: TCS – The TechCentral Show

TechCentral’s popular technology talk show TC|Daily has proved to be a huge success since its launch in the second half of last year.

In that short time, the show – which is entirely editorially driven – has become the clear leader in its space.

With a great line-up of guests – from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller to MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi – TC|Daily has filled an important gap in the ICT landscape, providing the sector with interesting, high-level conversations about everything from investment to broadcasting to solar energy to electric cars.

The show returns in 2023, but under a different guise: TC|Daily is now TCS – The TechCentral Show. And the show, which will be making its return later this month, is again hosted by TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod.

Although there’s a new name, a new logo and exciting changes coming to the set, TCS – The TechCentral Show will bring you the same high-quality and engaging interviews you’ve come to expect. Guests don’t pay to be on TCS. Interviews are also by invitation only, although PR agencies and marketing teams are most welcome to send editorial pitches to editor@techcentral.co.za.

Our sponsored series, the TechCentral Impact Series, is also changing its name. It’ll now be known as the TCS Impact Series, and will also be returning in the coming weeks. TCS Impact Series offers a great way for companies to showcase their offerings and their executives to be profiled in the media. To be featured on this show, please don’t hesitate to contact Natalie Kock for more information.

How to subscribe to these shows – for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS – The TechCentral Show, TCS Impact Series or Everything PC please use the links below:

TCS – The TechCentral Show

TCS Impact Series

Everything PC