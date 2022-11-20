TC|Daily | This South African app wants to help fix your city

Joao Zoio is a man on a mission. As CEO of Acumen Software, he is overseeing the development of My Smart City, a platform that integrates with municipalities to try to resolve service delivery issues quickly and efficiently.

The platform, available on the Web or via smartphone apps, allows residents to log issues that need attention, from potholes to broken streetlights.

It also allows people to connect with a range of on-demand “gig economy” services, including ad hoc home cleaning or gardening services, with more coming. My Smart City recently won the “best enterprise solution” category at the MTN Business App of the Year Awards.

Subscribe to TC|Daily — scroll down for details

Zoio told TechCentral’s Duncan McLeod in this episode of TC|Daily where the idea for My Smart City came from, how the company is working with municipalities to integrate the platform to help resolve service delivery issues faster, and how it makes money — municipalities don’t pay a cent for access.

Watch this episode of TC|Daily

Listen to this episode of TC|Daily

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including Everything PC, TC|Daily or Impact Series, please use the links below:

TC|Daily

Impact Series

Everything PC

Get the latest and best South African tech news