    TCS+ | Chip maker MediaTek brings next-gen connectivity to Africa

    Promoted | Africa is by no means going to be left behind in technology and connectivity, MediaTek's Rami Osman says in this episode of TechCentral's TCS+.
    By
    MediaTek’s Rami Osman

    Africa is by no means going to be left behind in technology and connectivity, according to chip developer MediaTek.

    5G, it believes, is going to revolutionise the capabilities of mobile handsets, drive home automation and bring feature-rich capabilities to our vehicles.

    In this episode of TCS+, TechCentral’s James Erasmus spoke to Rami Osman, director for corporate sales and marketing at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, for insight into this topic and more.

    Osman talks about the ubiquity of the mobile phone, but also about how he and his team are supporting the local telecommunications industry, including mobile network operators and infrastructure providers, as it works to cater for growing demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity.

