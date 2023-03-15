The value of AI in defending data, networks and users

In today’s digital age, organisations are becoming increasingly reliant on technology to perform their daily operations, primarily to automate and reduce the overheads required to manage all the technology owned.

However, with this increased dependency comes a greater risk of cyberattacks, which can have devastating effects on businesses, ranging from financial losses to reputational damage. To protect against these attacks, organisations need to deploy robust cybersecurity solutions.

“One of the most effective solutions available today is the use of artificial intelligence cyber-defence solutions,” says Jayson O’Reilly, MD of CYBER1 Solutions.

They are able to analyse vast amounts of data and tap into the heartbeat of the organisation’s network

He says these tools employ machine-learning algorithms to detect and respond to cyberattacks automatically. “They are able to analyse vast amounts of data and tap into the heartbeat of the organisation’s network, to identify anomalies that might indicate an attack is taking place, or data is being exfiltrated. Moreover, they can learn from past attacks and adapt their responses accordingly, making them more effective over time.”

One of the main advantages of using AI solutions for cyber defence is their ability to detect and respond to cyberattacks in real time. This means that businesses can respond to threats before they have a chance to cause damage. Traditional cybersecurity solutions, on the other hand, often rely on static rules and signature-based detection methods, which can be easily bypassed by sophisticated adversaries.

Another compelling reason to use these tools, he says, is their ability to provide continuous monitoring and analysis of network activity, and in some cases the entire visualisation of the attack path and what lead to the successful breach. “This allows organisations to identify and respond to threats as they occur, rather than waiting for an incident to be reported. This proactive approach to cybersecurity can help businesses avoid serious breaches and minimise the impact of any attacks that do occur.”

Learn and adapt

In addition to their real-time detection capabilities, AI cyber-defence solutions are able to learn and adapt over time, says O’Reilly. “In one of the use cases, we observed the ability of the AI to monitor regular user behaviour and how that user handled the organisation’s intellectual property from the day they were onboarded, and only on deviation, either educate the user on the organisation’s policy enforcement or prevent the incident from happening in real time depending on organisational culture. In this way, AI can improve its accuracy and effectiveness the more it is used.”

Furthermore, AI security tools can identify and respond to new and emerging threats that traditional cybersecurity solutions may not be equipped to handle. “In my experience, the most effective AI-augmented environment is backed up by human engagement, ensuring the baselines are set correctly and organisational normal is achieved with accuracy.”

AI cyber-defence solutions can lighten the workload of human security analysts by automating many of the routine and onerous tasks associated with cybersecurity, such as threat analysis and incident response. In this way, analysts can focus on more strategic tasks, which helps to improve the overall effectiveness of an organisation’s cybersecurity posture.

Finally, O’Reilly says deploying cyber solutions infused with AI can help to improve an entity’s compliance with regulatory requirements. “Many regulations, such as the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), require entities to implement robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data. By deploying these tools, companies can demonstrate that they are taking the necessary steps to be compliant.

In ending, O’Reilly says the deployment of AI cyber-defence solutions is a critical step for businesses looking to protect themselves against cyberattacks proactively, even if they don’t have the deepest pockets to start with.

“With real-time detection capabilities, continuous monitoring, and the ability to learn and adapt over time, these solutions can provide a more effective and proactive approach to cybersecurity. Moreover, they can reduce the workload of human security analysts and improve an organisation’s compliance with regulatory requirements. By investing in AI cyber-defence solutions, businesses in every sector can improve their overall cybersecurity posture and protect themselves against the growing threat of cyberattacks.”

About CYBER1 Solutions

CYBER1 Solutions is a cybersecurity specialist operating in Southern Africa, East and West Africa, and Dubai, and elsewhere in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Our solutions deliver information security; IT risk management; fraud detection; governance and compliance; and a full range of managed services. We also provide bespoke security services across the spectrum, with a portfolio that ranges from the formulation of our customers’ security strategies to the daily operation of endpoint security solutions. To do this, we partner with world-leading security vendors to deliver cutting-edge technologies augmented by our wide range of professional services.

Our services allow organisations in every sector to prevent attacks by providing the visibility into vulnerabilities they need to rapidly detect compromises, respond to breaches and stop attacks before they become an issue.

For more information, visit www.c1-s.com.