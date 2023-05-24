TCS | Everlectric CEO Ndia Magadagela on Woolies’ big EV push

JSE-listed retailer Woolworths is moving to replace its fleet of fossil fuel-burning logistics and delivery vehicles with fully electric alternatives.

To discuss the project, and more, Duncan McLeod is joined on the TechCentral Show (TCS) by Ndia Magadagela, co-founder and CEO of South African EV-as-a-service (EVaaS) start-up Everlectric.

Everlectric, through Woolworths’ logistics partner DSV, is deploying electric panel vans to help the retailer reduce its carbon emissions.

Subscribe to the TechCentral Show — details below

The new vans have a 300km range from fully charged and feature “live advanced telematics” that helps improve the efficiency of the vehicles – from managing the top speed (they are governed to 120km/h) to the maximum power output.

In this episode of TCS, Magadagela talks about the Woolworths project, and why she believes the EVaaS model is suited to the local market. She also talks about:

Her and her co-founders’ backgrounds, and how Everlectric got its start.

The proofs of concept that the company has done to test the EVaaS concept.

The logistics behind managing in an EV fleet in a country plagued by load shedding – and why it nevertheless still makes sense.

Learnings from the Woolworths project and how it fits into the retailer’s objective to reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2040.

How the internet of things helps Everlectric manage its fleet.

Everlectric’s scale-up plans over the next three to five years.

It’s a fascinating interview … don’t miss it!

Watch this episode of the TechCentral Show

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+ and Everything PC, please use the links below:

The TechCentral Show (TCS)

TCS+

Everything PC

Get the latest and best South African tech news