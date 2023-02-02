TCS Impact Series | Akhram Mohamed unpacks the new Huawei Mate50 Pro

Huawei Technologies has officially launched its flagship Mate50 Pro smartphone in South Africa, and the company’s Akhram Mohamed is in the studio to tell TechCentral’s audience all about it.

Mohamed, who is vice president of operations at Huawei Consumer Business Group South Africa, unpacks the key features of the Mate50 Pro, including its Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera system and Kunlun Glass, which greatly enhances screen drop resistance – and we put this to the test rather dramatically in this episode of TCS Impact Series!

The smartphone, available through network operators or the Huawei online store, features a distinctive new “Space Ring” design for the rear camera system and comes in two different types of rear cover: silver or black glass, or a premium orange vegan leather.

And, no, thanks to US sanctions on China, there is no official Google support for the Android-powered phone – but Mohamed explains in the interview why it’s now easy to get access to Google apps and services thanks to Huawei’s partnership with GBox.

Other key features of the new Mate50 Pro include:

IP68-rated water resistance;

74-inch Huawei FullView Display with a screen resolution of 2 616×1 212 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz to reduce flickering and eye fatigue;

A 4 700mAh battery, despite a slim-body design;

66W fast-charging via cable or 50W wireless fast-charging; and

Low-battery Emergency Mode that activates when the battery level falls to 1%, with SuperEnergy Boosting that allows the Mate50 Pro to extend standby time by three hours, or 12 minutes of call time.

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is available in South Africa from all network providers and is priced from R24 999 for the 256GB version and R26 999 for a 512GB version.

