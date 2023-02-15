TCS Impact Series | How to get the better of load shedding

Unreliable power supply due to excessive load shedding has most South Africans worried about the future. However, every consumer can make a difference by using technology.

For example, automation can make the job of managing and saving energy less expensive and arduous. Similarly, making use of the internet of things (IoT), machine learning and managed services can also have a positive impact on any business’s energy usage.

Guardian Eye, a monitoring technology leader, offers cloud-based managed services that address organisations’ energy requirements. TechCentral spoke with Rodney Taylor, the company’s MD, about how its consultation services have guided large enterprises, particularly those in the retail space, but also entities from a wide range of industries.

Guardian Eye offers assessments, gap analyses and energy consumption forecasting to get to the root of customers’ energy challenges. All these actions help businesses learn how they can use technology to optimise their energy consumption patterns.

Subscribe to TechCentral’s tech shows – scroll down for details

As a data-led organisation, Guardian Eye helps customers monitor workflows on Web or mobile apps, helping them to anticipate equipment failure before it becomes a problem.

In addition, the company’s platform monitors valuable assets against the risk of theft and damage. In many instances, pre-emptive warning signals are automatically triggered and sent directly to the security companies to act on.

The message is clear: energy today is a luxury, and we all need to be smart about how we manage it. If you want to use energy more efficiently and effectively, this conversation is worth your time.

Guardian Eye – your gateway to integrated, intelligent, informed and improved living. A Vivica Holdings Company.

Watch this episode of TCS Impact Series

Listen to this episode of TCS Impact Series

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including Everything PC, TC|Daily or Impact Series, please use the links below:

The TechCentral Show (TCS)

TCS Impact Series

Everything PC

Get the latest and best South African tech news