Huawei Mate50 Pro pushes boundaries with Kunlun Glass

With the recent launch of the Huawei Mate50 Pro in South Africa, reviewers and tech enthusiasts everywhere have been buzzing with excitement about the smartphone’s futuristic features, such as the Iconic Symmetrical Space Ring design and the Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera. In addition, the Huawei Mate50 Pro also introduces the Huawei Kunlun Glass display, one of the phone’s most exciting features.

Surveys reveal that half of the industry’s aftersales maintenance cases are related to cracked or broken screens. A simple crack on the glass is often enough to warrant a repair, or result in the replacement of the entire screen, middle frame and even the battery. And so, Huawei engineers created the Huawei Kunlun Glass to resolve this pain point.

Engineering wonders of Huawei Kunlun Glass

After years of uninhibited exploration and bold risk-taking, Huawei’s engineers took on a new challenge to create an invincible glass like no other. Now, with the launch of the Huawei Mate50 Pro, Huawei Kunlun Glass is ready to be enjoyed by users all over the world.

In developing Huawei Kunlun Glass, Huawei engineers were inspired by the robust features of reinforced concrete structures. Further research revealed that the load-bearing walls of traditional buildings could maintain a stable structure even if the surface was damaged after adding a strengthening layer.

To apply the same technique to smartphone screens, they figured out a way of introducing a large number of nanocrystals into the glass to form a dense supporting structure to improve the resistance. The Huawei Kunlun Glass coating consists of 10 quadrillion nanocrystals, made possible by composite ion strengthening, 24-hour nanocrystal growth at high temperatures, a 108-step micro-crystalline matrix material and panel processing techniques, and 1 600℃ platinum smelting technology, which boosts the durability of the glass.

Thanks to Huawei Kunlun Glass, the drop resistance of the Huawei Mate50 Pro has now increased tenfold. As a result, the Huawei Mate50 Pro has become the first smartphone to obtain the five-star glass drop resistance certification from Switzerland’s SGS.

Putting the Huawei Kunlun Glass through its paces

Several local Friends of the Brand have tried to push Huawei Kunlun Glass to its limits. Some have been seen on social media using the Huawei Mate50 Pro to smash walnuts, while others have repeatedly thrown the phone onto concrete floors — and yet the phone has come out unscathed, time after time. Unsurprisingly, videos of the unsuccessful destruction attempts have garnered thousands of views. View more from these Instagram accountholders: Nadia Jaftha, Cindy Mahlangu and Natasha Thahane.

The tenacious spirit of innovation

The road taken towards the development of Huawei Kunlun Glass — like the path to summiting a mountain peak — was neither simple nor smooth. The Huawei team was met with repeated setbacks during the research and development process, including challenges related to strengthening the type, number and size of the nanocrystals. It was only through their resilience and resourcefulness that they were able to push through.

Eventually, the team successfully mastered the formula to control the type, quantity and size distribution of crystals inside Huawei Kunlun Glass, as well as solving the ceramic’s material strength and optical matching issues.

A phone to enhance your lifestyle

Besides Huawei Kunlun Glass, the Huawei Mate50 Pro comes with a host of other features that represent a major step forward in smartphone aesthetics and technology. This includes the symmetrical Space Ring design, the intricate, eye-catching Clous de Paris step-patterned embossing design and the versatile Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera.

The XMAGE camera brings you photographic quality that is the epitome of Huawei’s technical expertise in mobile photography, with incredibly pleasing colour reproduction and lighting effects. At the same time, the unique Low Battery Emergency Mode allows for more power to be drawn from the battery, safely and without harming it, when the it reaches 1% charge, while the SuperStorage feature helps you store significantly more personal data on your smartphone. All in all, this fantastic phone really is geared to enhance your lifestyle in so many ways!

The Huawei Mate50 Pro is priced at R24 999 for the 256GB version and R26 999 for the 512GB model, and can be purchased at the Huawei online store or through selected retail stores.