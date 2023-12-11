TCS | Pheello Maboea on Kena Health winning App of the Year

Kena Health took top honours at the recent MTN Business App of the Year Awards. Its chief technology officer, Pheello Maboea, tells the TechCentral Show (TCS) about the telehealth start-up’s journey so far.

Founded by Saul Kornik in 2021, Kena Health aims to improve the reach of quality healthcare services by digitising access to primary healthcare professionals.

The TCS interview, hosted by TechCentral’s Nkosinathi Ndlovu, delves into:

Barriers to telehealth adoption in South Africa and how new entrants are legitimising the industry;

The challenges of designing applications for two very distinct audiences – highly technical medical staff on one hand and vulnerable patients on the other;

How the company approaches talent retention and recruitment in what can be described as a seller’s market for technical skills;

How emergent technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence are going to disrupt healthcare provision; and

What winning the MTN Business App of the Year means for the start-up.

Don’t miss a fascinating conversation on the future of healthcare.

