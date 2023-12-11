Close Menu

    TCS | Pheello Maboea on Kena Health winning App of the Year

    Kena Health CTO Pheello Maboea tells the TechCentral Show about the telehealth start-up’s journey so far.
    By
    Pheello Maboea

    Kena Health took top honours at the recent MTN Business App of the Year Awards. Its chief technology officer, Pheello Maboea, tells the TechCentral Show (TCS) about the telehealth start-up’s journey so far.

    Founded by Saul Kornik in 2021, Kena Health aims to improve the reach of quality healthcare services by digitising access to primary healthcare professionals.

    The TCS interview, hosted by TechCentral’s Nkosinathi Ndlovu, delves into:

    • Barriers to telehealth adoption in South Africa and how new entrants are legitimising the industry;
    • The challenges of designing applications for two very distinct audiences – highly technical medical staff on one hand and vulnerable patients on the other;
    • How the company approaches talent retention and recruitment in what can be described as a seller’s market for technical skills;
    • How emergent technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence are going to disrupt healthcare provision; and
    • What winning the MTN Business App of the Year means for the start-up.

    Don’t miss a fascinating conversation on the future of healthcare.

    Watch this episode of the TechCentral Show

    Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

    Subscribe for free

    To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCSTCS+ and Everything PC, please use the links below:

    The TechCentral Show (TCS)

    TCS+

    Get the latest tech news in your inbox at 5am daily

    Share.

    Related Posts