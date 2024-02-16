TCS Legends – top new podcast series launching on Monday

TCS Legends, the new video podcast series from TechCentral, powered by Mitel, launches this Monday with the first of a special double episode featuring the legendary tech analyst, businessman, investor and director of companies Duarte da Silva.

The new show, which features interviews with (and about) some of the leading figures who helped shape and define South Africa’s technology industry into what it is today, is a must-watch for anyone interested in tech in South Africa and a look back at the leaders who built an industry.

The show, the latest from TechCentral — South Africa’s leading business-focused technology publication, will showcase people who achieved great things in – and for – the local tech sector.

TechCentral is pleased to announce that episode 1 of TCS Legends will be launched on Monday, 19 February, with part 1 of a two-part interview with Da Silva, a former celebrated IT analyst and director at Merrill Lynch, who later went on to found Macquarie First South.

As the video clips from the interview published here show, Da Silva is set not only to delve into a fascinating slice of South African business history – but will ruffle more than a few feathers in the process.

Da Silva, who knows many – if not most – of the figures who built South Africa’s IT industry into what it is today, reflects on the companies and individuals who achieved great things. Warts and all!

Don’t expect a glowing hagiography of these leaders, many of whom had distinct character flaws. The TCS Legends opening episodes are a window into a pioneering time in the South African tech industry, and the men and women who were at the forefront of it.

TCS Legends is a by-invitation-only, editorially driven tech show that builds on TechCentral’s credible, market-leading podcast productions.

“We have some great interviews lined up in the coming months, and we cannot wait to bring them to TechCentral’s business audience,” said TechCentral founder and editor Duncan McLeod.

TCS Legends is powered by Mitel. For all your unified communications and customer experience needs, visit Mitel.com. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media

