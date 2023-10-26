TCS | Mesh.trade’s Connie Bloem on the future of finance

The future of finance is on the blockchain.

That’s according to Connie Bloem, co-founder and MD of Mesh.trade, who was speaking to the TechCentral Show (TCS) about alternative (AltFi) and decentralised finance (DeFi).

Mesh is owned by 42Markets Group, which recently secured a R182-million funding round from technology investor Convergence Partners.

Much of that funding will be used in Mesh’s expansion plans.

Bloem, who lives in Paris, told TCS that Mesh is attempted to serve as a bridge between the world of traditional finance, also known as TradFi, and AltFi and DeFi.

Among other topics, Bloem chats about what these changes mean for ordinary investors.

