TCS | MetroFibre CEO on the township broadband opportunity

Jan-Jan Bezuidenhout, CEO of MetroFibre Networx, believes fibre network operators (FNOs) in South Africa will soon find a way to deliver fibre broadband profitably into underserviced areas.

Speaking on the TechCentral Show (TCS), Bezuidenhout – who replaced former Absa boss Steve Booysen as CEO of MetroFibre in mid-2022 – said he is confident a solution to the challenge of delivering fibre affordably into these areas will be forthcoming.

MetroFibre and other FNOs are actively testing models for deploying fibre broadband into townships and even into informal settlements.

In this episode of TCS, Bezuidenhout speaks about:

The state of the fibre broadband market in South Africa;

The history of MetroFibre, including its investment rounds;

Consolidation in the fibre infrastructure industry – and the role MetroFibre might play in that consolidation; and

MetroFibre’s recent aggressive price cuts and line speed increases – why the company did it, and what it hopes to achieve.

