TCS | Pinnacle’s Tim Humphreys-Davies on the state of the IT nation

Tim Humphreys-Davies, CEO of Alviva Holdings-owned technology distributor Pinnacle, believes the worst of the supply-chain challenges that afflicted the global and local tech industries in recent years is largely over.

Speaking on the TechCentral Show (TCS), Humphreys-Davies explains that although there are still some challenges in the networking space, the chip shortages that affected the PC industry have been resolved.

He unpacks how Pinnacle, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, weathered the storm, and how the current slump in PC sales is affecting the industry.

In this episode of TCS, Humphreys-Davies also chats about:

The imminent delisting of Alviva Holdings and what that means for Pinnacle;

Consolidation in the distribution market, including Alviva’s recent acquisition of Tarsus Technology Group, and what it means for the local industry;

How Pinnacle and sister companies Axiz and Tarsus compete (and sometimes cooperate) with each other, and why it’s unlikely that the companies will be merged; and

The big technology trends of 2023, including the emergence of generative artificial intelligence.

