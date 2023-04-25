TCS | Quintus de Beer on MTN’s plan to win at wholesale

For years, Cell C was the only game in town for brands wanting to launch a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). That’s changing — fast — and now MTN has said it is positioning itself as the “go-to network backbone partner” in South Africa.
MTN South Africa wholesale executive Quintus de Beer joins Duncan McLeod on the TechCentral Show (TCS) to unpack in detail what this plan means for other network carriers and prospective MVNO players.
De Beer said MTN wants to be the “network of choice” for the wholesale market by 2025, even as rivals Vodacom and Telkom gear up to launch MVNO enablement platforms of their own — in line with the requirements set out in last year’s broadband spectrum auction.
Already, both Telkom and Cell C both roam on MTN’s infrastructure, with a number of MVNOs also launching on the operator’s network, including Pick n Pay’s PnP Mobile and Afrihost’s Air Mobile — with more to be announced soon, according to De Beer.
In this episode of TCS, De Beer chats about:
- Why wholesale is so important to MTN
- MTN’s relationship with Cell C and Telkom
- The MVNOs on MTN’s network
- What’s involved in supporting MVNOs
- The market size for MVNOs
- Why it took so long for MVNOs to take off in South Africa
