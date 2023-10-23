TCS | Rahul Jain on Peach Payments’ big funding round

Earlier this month, Cape Town-based fintech Peach Payments announced it had secured US$30-million (R570-million) in a fundraising round led by Apis Partners.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Rahul Jain, co-founder of CEO of Peach Payments, tells TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about the funding round and what the company plans to use the money to do.

In the interview, Jain unpacks:

His background growing up in India and how his career brought him to South Africa;

What Peach Payments does and why;

The company’s business model; and

Its growth plans, including expansion outside South Africa.

Jain also explains why Peach Payments went the private equity route with the latest funding round.

