TCS | Superbalist founders on their new venture, Bash

Luke Jedeikin and Claude Hanan are well known for founding Superbalist, the online fashion store bought in 2014 by Takealot Group.

Now the pair has embarked on a new venture, launched in the TFG (The Foschini Group) stable, called Bash, and they tell Duncan McLeod on the TechCentral Show (TCS) all about it.

To start the discussion, Hanan and Jedeikin talk about the origins of Superbalist – it began life as a group-buying deals website akin to Groupon. They then chat about how the big Takealot deal happened and what it meant for Superbalist.

The conversation then turns to how the TFG opportunity came about and what the JSE-listed retail group is hoping to achieve with the launch of Bash – it’s online at bash.com. They also explain why they chose the name Bash and what was involved in securing a four-letter dot-com domain (hint: money changed hands).

Among many other topics, Jedeikin and Hanan provide their views on:

The state of e-commerce in South Africa;

Why Bash is a mobile-first, app-based shopping destination – it also works fine on the web;

The complexities of selling fashion online; and

The competitive landscape in South African e-commerce and how it’s evolving.

