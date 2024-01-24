TeamViewer: facilitating remote support – seamlessly

With the move to remote work, coupled with skills shortages, challenges in ensuring security, effective collaboration and support for remote teams have surfaced. Maintaining effective communication and support becomes challenging due to physical distance, potentially causing downtime, frustration and loss of productivity.

To address this, Tarsus Distribution has taken the lead as the exclusive distributor of TeamViewer in Southern Africa. TeamViewer is the leading remote connectivity platform, connecting people, places and things around the world on the widest array of platforms and technologies.

Statistics from a recent Statista survey indicated that around a third of workers are now part of exclusively remote companies. Additionally, a GitLab survey from 2020 reveals that 56% of remote workers had been working from home for less than a year, showing how quickly remote work has become mainstream.

New scalable remote support and collaboration tools

TeamViewer provides features like secure remote device control, for attended and unattended endpoint devices including PC, notebook, server, tablet, mobile and even internet-of-things devices as if they were physically present. With the widest operating system coverage, including Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and more, this makes TeamViewer the preferred choice for cross-platform remote support. This allows for assistance, troubleshooting, accessing files and file transfer between connected devices, making it simple to share documents or files during a remote session.

Tarsus Distribution, as the sole distributor of TeamViewer, holds a unique position to expand the software’s presence across its reseller base. The three solutions Tarsus distributes are TeamViewer Remote, TeamViewer Tensor and TeamViewer Frontline.

Security at the core

With 256-bit AES encryption, two-factor authentication, and brute-force and scam protection, TeamViewer is ranked by BitSight Security Ratings in the top 1% in the tech industry, globally providing 99.9% uptime to more than 3 700 enterprises and 600 000 other business customers.

Overall, TeamViewer is widely used in both professional and personal settings for remote assistance, technical support, virtual collaboration and other scenarios where remote access and communication are necessary.

A leap forward for businesses

TeamViewer Tensor represents a leap forward in remote connectivity solutions, tailored especially for businesses and enterprises and offering a host of benefits that cater to the unique needs of a corporate environment.

One of its standout advantages is its scalability. It allows businesses to scale their remote access and support operations effortlessly, accommodating the growing demands of an expanding organisation without compromising performance.

The platform’s central management console is another major plus for IT administrators. It provides a centralised hub for overseeing and controlling remote access, making it easier to manage devices, configure settings and enforce security policies across the entire business. With native integration to many enterprise systems and applications, TeamViewer Tensor is the platform of choice for many of the world’s leading brand names.

Meeting the needs of frontline workers

TeamViewer Frontline stands out as a cutting-edge solution designed to meet the specific needs of frontline workers, providing a range of benefits that enhance efficiency, communication and collaboration in various industries.

The platform’s augmented reality (AR) features are a game-changer for technical support and issue resolution. Frontline workers can use AR to share live video streams or images, allowing remote experts to provide guidance, troubleshoot problems and even overlay helpful information onto the worker’s field of view.

This not only accelerates issue resolution but also serves as a powerful training tool, ensuring that frontline staff have access to expert guidance whenever needed.

TeamViewer’s xPick, xInspect, xMake and xAssist platforms, used in combination with AR glasses and optics, provide near out-of-the-box industry-leading solutions. Examples include supply chain-guided picking and stock management automation, remote support guidance by specialists to infield operators, assembly and installation guidance and training, and remote support covering medical, engineering, manufacturing, infrastructure management, and logistics.

