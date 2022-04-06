Partner with the winning team in ICT media

If your company sells technology solutions to other companies, there is no better platform in South Africa to reach a valuable audience of business decision makers than TechCentral.

That’s because TechCentral writes about business, for business.

This means you reach the people who make the big ICT buying decisions – about which enterprise software to buy, which cloud or telecommunications service provider to contract with, or which hardware investments to make in their companies’ next big technology refresh. It also means you’re not getting your message crowded out by a large consumer audience that has no interest in what you’re selling.

TechCentral is the most powerful and trusted B2B technology platform in South Africa. And we partner with a growing list of successful companies in the ICT industry, helping them engage with technology decision makers in business.

The publication’s commercial offerings provide clients exposure through advertising, content marketing (including promoted articles), thought leadership pieces, rich media, webinars and video interviews.

Make the right decision for your marketing needs: partner and grow with the winning team in South African ICT media. For more information, please reach out to Natalie Kock to get the conversation started and find out how we can work with you to grow your business to the next level.