Xiaomi launches the stunning Redmi Note 11 series in SA

Consumer electronics leader Xiaomi has debuted two new devices, the Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11 Pro, that feature unmatched power efficiency, superb displays and amazing cameras to please even the fussiest photography enthusiasts and gamers.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 levels up power-efficient performance by coming equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor built on a flagship-level 6-nanometre process to deliver far superior performance while saving power. Moreover, the device has a 5 000mAh large-capacity battery and 33W Pro fast charging that enables users to power up their battery from zero to 100% in about an hour, ensuring the device spends less time plugged in.

In addition, the Redmi Note 11 features an Amoled DotDisplay for more vibrant colours and details, while also reaching as much as 1 000 nits to ensure the screen’s clarity even in bright daylight. To offer immersive and smooth scrolling, it brings users a 90Hz display refresh rate, and up to a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It also greatly boosts the experience through smoother animations and lag-free transitions, while at the same time registering more precise finger touches.

And it’s not just ideal for those who love taking photos. Gamers and music lovers have not been forgotten, with the device’s dual super linear speakers that are located at the top and bottom of the phone, bringing immersive stereo sound for the most realistic experiences.

Users will enjoy the stylish and trendy design with refreshing style, with smooth texture and great hand feel. For a comfortable in-hand grip, the Redmi Note 11 packs its large battery within an 8.09mm thin and 179g light body. It comes in two beautiful colours, with the Graphite Gray and Twilight Blue colour variants featuring a matte-finish coating that is both fingerprint resistant and gives off a smooth texture and luxurious feel.

The device lives up to its promise to “capture every detail, magnify every angle”, through its 50-megapixel AI quad-camera setup to capture incredible photos and videos without any extra effort. The 50MP main camera guarantees superb clarity in all photos; the 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera expands the user’s perspective with a 118-degree viewing angle; the 2MP macro camera captures the finest details up close; and the 2MP depth sensor helps the user capture natural-looking portrait shots. The device also features a 13MP front camera to take clear and professional-looking selfies.

As the cherry on top, the Redmi Note 11 comes with a suite of software features including Night Mode 2.0, Kaleidoscope and Vlog Mode, which are ideal for those wanting to capture snapshots or videos of their day-to-day lives.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

The Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with all the incredible features of the Note 11, and more. The camera is next level, bringing a rear quad-camera setup to deliver the most outstanding photography experience with zero compromises. Its main camera is levelled up to 108MP to capture stunning images in high resolution and vivid colours. Its 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor offer the same benefits as the Note 11, but its front camera has been upped to 16MP to capture selfies that are even clearer and more natural looking. The 108MP pro-grade main camera employs a large sensor size of 1/1.52 inches and supports 9-in-1 pixel binning technology. A dual native ISO delivers incredible images in every imaginable lighting condition, with superb results, particularly in dimmer lighting environments.

Under the bonnet, the Redmi Note 11 Pro offers top performance, with an octa-core CPU of up to 2.05GHz, an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and innovative LiquidCool Technology. For storage, the LPDDR4X and UFS 2.2 storage is enough for users across the board, and the phone also promises expandable storage up to a whopping 1TB.

For connectivity, the Redmi Note 11 Pro comes with a Sim 1 slot as well as space for a Hybrid Sim or MicroSD. It supports 2G, 3G and 4G, as well as LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and IR Blaster.

Adding to the Redmi Note 11 Pro’s features, its performance is powered by 67W turbo charging which enables the device to charge up to 51% of its 5 000mAh high capacity in a mere 15 minutes, and a MediaTek Helio G96 processor for performance that is smooth and seamless. In addition, to ensure that all data is kept as safe and secure as possible, the device features a side fingerprint sensor as well as biometrics with an AI Face Unlock feature.

For a design that is sleek and trendy, the Redmi Note 11 Pro features a large, 6.67-inch FHD+ Amoled DotDisplay with 120Hz display refresh rate, which takes the screen experience to a whole new level with smooth scrolling response and transitions that are completely lag free. Lastly, the stunning display is fitted into a body with a beautiful, modern flat-edge design, that is comfortable in the hand and easy to use.

YouTube Premium for free

As an added bonus, if you buy either the Redmi Note 11 or Note 11 Pro, you’ll get a free subscription to YouTube Premium for two months. Enjoy all your favourite videos and music without the bother of being interrupted by adverts! Simply turn on your new device, open YouTube and follow the instructions. T&Cs apply.

Market availability

The two new Redmi Note 11 Series smartphones are now available for purchase from partners including MTN, Vodacom and Takealot.

Recommended retail price

Redmi Note 11 Pro: 6GB+128GB: Recommended retail price – R6 499

6GB+128GB: Recommended retail price – R6 499 Redmi Note 11: 4GB+128GB: Recommended retail price – R5 299

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 9 July 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an internet-of-things platform at its core.

Embracing our vision, “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked third globally in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, more than 434 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of 31 December 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops.

Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng Tech Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.