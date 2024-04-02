TechCentral – real technology journalism that you can trust

TechCentral’s readership has grown significantly in the past year, with the publication serving a record number of monthly page impressions in both February and March 2024.

Already the largest technology publication in South Africa that’s aimed at a business audience, TechCentral’s success comes down to its strong commitment to producing real technology journalism that serves real IT decision makers in both the private and public sectors.

That’s why leading South African and international technology brands have partnered – and continue to partner – with TechCentral to reach our unique and valuable readers.

TechCentral remains committed to serving its audience with South Africa’s best technology journalism

And TechCentral offers a range of options, tailored to your company’s marketing objectives and budget. These range from traditional banner advertising, to guaranteed content exposure in the form of expertly written promoted articles, to market-leading technology shows and podcasts.

The publication, whose strong readership growth in 2024 shows it’s delivering the news and analysis the market craves, remains committed to serving its audience with South Africa’s best technology journalism.

We supplement this with our market-leading video interview shows, the TechCentral Show (TCS), TCS+ and the recently launched TCS Legends, offering our readers and viewers fascinating insights from leaders in the tech field in South Africa and further afield.

Market leader in B2B

Our 2023 reader survey shows that:

More than half of our hundreds of thousands of regular monthly readers are directly responsible for or are involved in their companies’ technology buying decisions;

Nine in 10 of our tech-savvy readers advise family and friends about technology buying decisions; and

More than a third (36.1%) work in organisations that employ more than a thousand people — a key target market for ICT vendors and solution providers.

If you’re in the B2B space, partner with TechCentral to reach the right audience to grow your business. Interested in learning more? Please contact Natalie Kock, who can assist you with our rate card and provide you with details of the myriad ways TechCentral can assist with your marketing needs. — (c) 2024 NewsCentral Media