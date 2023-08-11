Budget brand Tecno launches new gadgets in SA

Tecno, a Chinese cellphone manufacturer, is expanding its South African product range by introducing earphones, a speaker and a watch to its offering.

The Shenzhen-based manufacturer has been operating in the South African market for seven years, making inroads into the low- and middle-income segments by targeting a price sensitive customer base. It now hopes to repeat that with its new consumer electronics offerings.

“Wearable technology is gaining good traction for personal use as well as the workplace, with many benefits such as improved productivity and easier communication among others,” a Tecno spokesman told TechCentral.

The new additions to the product rage are:

Tecno Sonic 1 wireless earphones: An 800mAh battery translates to 50 hours of battery life. They also feature call noise cancellation and fast pairing. The price is R1 499.

Tecno Watch 2: A fitness companion with nine training modes, blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring, smart notifications, and up to six days of usage in "essential" mode. It has a 1.69-inch IPS display. The watch costs R999.

Tecno Buds 3: The earbuds provide up to 37 hours of playing time, while "deep bass" is available due to large drivers. These in-ear buds are complemented by IPX5 sweat, water and dust resistance. They cost R399.

Tecno Square S3 speaker: This speaker offers 12 hours of music playback time between charges. It also has a portable design, deep bass and a built-in multi-functional interface with an LED light. The speaker costs R449.

Given Tecno’s strategy with its wearables and accessories, where it appears to be as aggressive on pricing as it is with its cellphones, it might see similar success with its new product offering.

The company has done well to penetrate the lower end of the cellphone market in South Africa – and other emerging markets such as India and parts of the Middle East. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media