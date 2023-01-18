Telkom expects first MVNO on its network this year

Telkom said on Wednesday that it expects to play host to the launch of the first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) on its network by year-end.

The move to provide services to MVNOs, which piggyback off mobile operators’ infrastructure, is a requirement flowing from last year’s spectrum auction by communications regulator Icasa.

MTN and Vodacom are also rolling out mobile virtual network enablement (MVNE) services, joining Cell C, which has been in this market for many years already and leads the space.

“We believe that such partnerships will help create jobs, create a path into the industry for smaller players, and ultimately contribute to the growth of our digital economy,” said Telkom consumer and small business CEO Lunga Siyo in a statement. “We aim to have our first MVNO go live this year.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media