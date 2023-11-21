Telkom wants next spectrum auction postponed

Telkom has asked communications regulator Icasa to postpone its next spectrum auction until 2025 because it’s worried it can’t afford to participate.

Icasa finally concluded a spectrum auction for 4G- and some 5G-suitable spectrum in 2022 from which Telkom rivals MTN and Vodacom emerged with the largest allocations.

Spectrum is the lifeblood of the mobile telecommunications industry – without sufficient access, operators’ networks can become congested, degrading performance for end users.

Telkom has requested that Icasa postpone the second auction to the next financial year

Icasa has said it aims to conclude the next spectrum auction by no later than 31 March 2024. It is expected to make additional 5G-suitable spectrum available to operators at the time.

“Telkom has requested that Icasa postpone the second auction to the next financial year (2025), on the basis that studies still need to be completed by Icasa in preparation for the next auction,” Telkom said.

It said, too, that the “current challenging economic environment, including the impact of load shedding, will make it particularly difficult for Telkom and other market participants to [participate] in the auction”.

“Icasa has, to date, not responded to Telkom’s request.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media