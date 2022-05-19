Tencent leads big China tech selloff

Chinese tech stocks tumbled as weak corporate earnings coupled with a dimming global growth outlook intensified selling.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down as much as 4.8% early on Thursday, with Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group weighing the most. Tencent slumped more than 8% after the tech behemoth reported its slowest revenue gain since going public in 2004. Xiaomi also fell ahead of its earnings release later in the day.

Thursday’s rout tracks a global selloff, sparked by disappointing earnings from US consumer stalwarts that suggested an economic downturn may be on its way. For China tech, top officials’ repeated commitments to support the battered sector — the latest from Premier Li Keqiang late on Wednesday — have lacked the firepower to lift shares. Tencent executives said it will take time for Beijing’s promises to translate into action.

A gauge of Chinese stocks trading in the US fell 2.5% on Wednesday.

Weighing broadly on Chinese stocks are new lockdowns following fresh Covid-19 outbreaks in key cities. Policy makers have shown little signs of letting up on a Covid Zero policy even as the damage to economic growth and businesses becomes more evident.

On the mainland, the CSI 300 Index fell more than 1%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slid as much as 2.9%. — Jiyeun Lee, (c) 2022 Bloomberg LP