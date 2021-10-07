Teraco completes huge new Cape Town data centre expansion – pictures

Teraco Data Environments, the largest data centre operator in South Africa, has completed its Cape Town “hyperscale” data centre campus expansion.

Phase 1 of CT2 in Brackenfell is made up of 25 000sq m of building structure, 8 000sq m of data hall space and 18MW of critical power load.

Teraco has secured adjacent land and power for future expansion that will bring the total critical power load to 36MW when completed.

Clients can connect directly to Amazon Web Services’ AWS Direct Connect and Microsoft’s Azure ExpressRoute or via Teraco’s Africa Cloud Exchange.

“This multibillion-rand data centre facility dramatically extends Platform Teraco’s capacity in the Western Cape,” said CEO Jan Hnizdo in a statement.

Cape Town, Teraco said, benefits from the nearby landing of many major subsea cable systems such as Ace, Wacs, Sat-3 and Safe as well as future Equiano cable system from Google and the Facebook-backed 2Africa cable. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media