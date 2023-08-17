Teraco releases second annual Sustainability Report

Teraco has announced the release of its second annual Sustainability Report. The 2023 report demonstrates notable progress towards the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals across its seven operational facilities in South Africa.

Teraco has committed to powering its data centre colocation facilities with 50% renewable energy by 2027 and 100% by 2035. It will also maximise its combined rooftop solar footprint across its facilities to 6MW by the end of 2023, which equates to 83 000MWh in energy savings.

Furthermore, Teraco aims to mitigate more than 8 500 tonnes of CO2 by the end of 2023 and has committed to diverting zero waste to landfill by 2028.

How we respond to these challenges as a business is something we take extremely seriously

Alongside the impact made through sustainable building and renewable energy sourcing initiatives, Teraco raised a R1.5-billion green loan in 2022 to be applied towards its 200MW utility-scale solar programme.

“The climate crisis, sustainability, diversity, inclusion and positive impacts on our community are some of the most critical issues facing society today,” says Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo. “How we respond to these challenges as a business is something we take extremely seriously.

“Solving them requires ambitious thinking and progressive action from governments, businesses and consumers. For example, harnessing the power of data can help us innovate and scale the technologies required to deliver a sustainable environment for future generations. As data centres have become pivotal to the global digital economy, we have a responsibility to act. We are proud of the work we are doing in this area and know we need to do more and accelerate our efforts across the sustainability agenda.

“As we expand our reach, we remain committed to leading the industry in sustainable environmental performance and being a responsible partner to our clients,” Hnizdo says.

About Teraco

Teraco, a leading carrier-neutral colocation provider in Africa, is the first provider of highly resilient, vendor-neutral data environments in sub-Saharan Africa. With its world-class data centre infrastructure and network-dense ecosystems, Teraco forms a vital part of the African internet's backbone and is essential to the modern enterprise's digital transformation strategy. Teraco is part-owned by Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR) – offering customers a global data centre platform designed to enable digital businesses to scale within a highly connected data community across 300+ data centres in 50+ metros and 27 countries on six continents – and a consortium of private equity investors, including Berkshire Partners and Permira.