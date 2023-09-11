Tesla’s new AI supercomputer changes the game: Morgan Stanley

Tesla’s supercomputer, which it uses to train AI models for autonomous cars, could give the electric vehicle maker an “asymmetric advantage” and boost its market capitalisation by nearly US$600-billion, or 76%, Morgan Stanley estimated.

Tesla started production of the supercomputer, called Dojo, in July and plans to spend more than $1-billion through to next year on its development.

Dojo can open up new addressable markets that “extend well beyond selling vehicles at a fixed price”, Morgan Stanley analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said in a note published on Sunday.

Think of any device at the edge with a camera that makes real-time decisions based on its visual field

“If Dojo can help make cars ‘see’ and ‘react’, what other markets could open up? Think of any device at the edge with a camera that makes real-time decisions based on its visual field,” Jonas said.

The Wall Street brokerage upgraded its recommendation on Tesla’s stock to “overweight” from “equal-weight” and made it its “top pick”, replacing Ferrari’s US-listed shares. Tesla shares were up nearly 5% at $260.35 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley raised its 12-18 month target on the shares by 60% to $400 — the highest among Wall Street brokerages — which, it estimated, would give the EV maker a market capitalisation of about $1.4-trillion. That compares with its current market value of about $789-billion, after the stock closed at $248.5 on Friday.

Jonas expects Dojo to drive the most value in software and services.

Tesla network services

The analyst raised his estimate for revenue from Tesla’s network services business to $335-billion in 2040, from previous forecast of $157-billion. Jonas expects the unit to account for more than 60% of core earnings by 2040, nearly doubling from 2030.

“This increase is largely driven by the emerging opportunity we see in third-party fleet licensing, increased Arpu (average monthly revenue per user).” — Roshan Abraham and Susan Mathew, (c) 2023 Reuters