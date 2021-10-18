More attention is being paid to cybersecurity because of all the breaches that have happened in the last few years.

There’s growing pressure from boardrooms to make sure all angles are covered — no one wants to be the C-level executive who’s speaking to the press about what happened.

Executives want to know:

Are we spending the right kind of money on security?

Is it integrated into everything we’re doing?

Are we covered?

These are simple questions, but they point to a number of factors that force you to integrate privacy and security into what you’re doing rather than try to tack it on as an afterthought.

5th Mountain Networks believes that this white paper, entitled “The case for ‘blameless’ TLS/SSL inspection in a regulated environment”, will be of interest to:

CEOs, CIOs, chief information security officers and chief financial officers;

IT security departments;

IT networking departments;

IT architecture departments;

Risk management/audit departments;

Any other associated disciplines; and

The corporate representatives responsible for complying with the Protection of Personal Information Act.

5th Mountain Networks contends that by using a “think global, act local” strategy that it is possible to build a “blameless networking solution”, and that such a solution “can outperform systems that are developed in and for largely their own sovereign entities that have unique and different geopolitical purposes to the Republic of South Africa”.

5th Mountain Networks concludes: “If you think you’ve connected with Bank of Freedonia, and it looks and smells like Bank of Freedonia, and you ‘know’ that SSL/TLS is about encryption — it’s understandable that you believe your communication is confidential. But is it really?”

