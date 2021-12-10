The future is here: Johannesburg 1 Data Center opens in April 2022

Dimension Data parent NTT, one of the world’s largest global data centre platforms, delivers diverse, carrier-neutral solutions tailored to every business’s data centre needs and digital goals.

Johannesburg 1 is a retail, wholesale and hyperscale data centre launching in South Africa in April 2022. Powered by world-class technology, Johannesburg 1 is one of NTT’s premier, technologically advanced, high-quality data centres.

Johannesburg 1 is underpinned by the investment made by NTT – the third largest data centre provider in the world – making this much more than a data centre.

The Johannesburg 1 Data Center is Africa’s launchpad to a local and global interconnected marketplace.

As a carrier-neutral operator, Dimension Data’s connectivity-rich data centre network provides a scalable and resilient platform wherever organisations need it – both locally and globally.

The Johannesburg 1 Data Center allows enterprises to deliver and consume digital services at scale with on-demand infrastructure, while leveraging hybrid multi-cloud architectures to power their success. Benefits include:

Highest and strictest of operational and security standards demanded of hyperscalers and enterprises the world over.

Highly secure environments powered by the latest and best technology to meet environmental sustainability standards and accredited to ISO 27001 supporting client requirements.

Scalable solutions accommodating businesses of any size or shape, from a third of a rack to hundreds of racks.

24/7 remote hands, supporting basic and advanced tasks and leaving you to focus on your core business.

Designed to meet the demands for: High availability – All facilities are precision engineered for maximum uptime. High efficiency – Designed PUEs as low as 1.6, meaning energy bills are kept as low as possible. High-density capabilities – Up to 20kW/rack. There are no modifications to cooling or rack placement required.



The centre of business success

With a wide range of global and local telecommunications networks available today, onramps to major hyperscale platforms and direct access to all major Internet exchanges around the world, Johannesburg 1 is at the heart of the digital world and of all digital services.

The Johannesburg 1 Data Center joins a global network of platforms that are powering the ability of organisations to communicate, collaborate and transact at scale, giving individuals the power to create, build, share and consume.

The platform optimises the enterprise data centre for a hybrid multi-cloud world, simplifies critical app migration to the cloud, and enables our digital life, our digital work and our digital participation.

Edge computing is a must, and our retail, wholesale and hyperscale data centres meet all local and global regulatory demands ensuring compliance.

A solution for every requirement

With a total of 6 000sq m of IT space and a maximum of 12MW once fully built, Johannesburg 1 will offer complete solutions for housing IT and network systems in a secure, high-availability and globally interconnected environment.

Dimension Data provides local businesses with the best possible physical and technical infrastructure supported by N+1 UPS with modular systems, N+1 generator backup, as well as highly redundant cooling systems. The data centre will hold multiple certifications and will be connected to local Internet exchanges, NAPAfrica and the Hong Kong and London Internet exchanges.

Located near major business and government hubs across the world to deliver a consistent service experience, NTT’s network boasts premium data centre real estate and technology to host and help manage clients’ cloud and IT needs. As a global telco and network services leader, NTT, together with Dimension Data, provides carrier-neutral connectivity at the data centre while also delivering a full solution ecosystem and support, making Johannesburg 1 more than a data centre. This is an interconnected marketplace where all a business’s IT needs can be met with limited friction and at a fraction of the cost.

NTT and Dimension Data’s facilities are secure by design with disaster recovery capabilities and a commitment to build sustainable data centres for the future

In addition to data centre services, clients can choose full-stack ICT services, including managed hybrid cloud, network management, collaboration, security and application monitoring through in-house capabilities or partners.

Disruptions can also be managed with confidence. NTT and Dimension Data’s facilities are secure by design with disaster recovery capabilities and a commitment to build sustainable data centres for the future.

To discover how Johannesburg 1 will change the way South Africa does business and the extensive solutions available to businesses, download the white paper: “Reach new heights by accessing Africa’s most advanced interconnected data centre platform”.

About Dimension Data

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Johannesburg, we’ve grown our footprint across the Middle East and Africa. We’re a member of the NTT Ltd Group, one of the world’s leading technology companies. Dimension Data and NTT continue building the African digital economy to ensure you’re able to provide world-class experiences to your employees and customers, to ultimately grow and evolve your business through leading-edge technology.

We understand that every business – large and small – has its own unique needs and goals when it comes to their digital road map and overall business strategies. That’s why we bring together diverse local-to-global data centre expertise, a connected data centre platform and a portfolio of global technology solutions. Because we believe in being the enabler of our clients’ growth and innovation – wherever they are in the world. Visit the Dimension Data website to learn more.

About the Global Data Centers division of NTT Ltd

Global Data Centers is a division of NTT Ltd. Our global platform is one of the largest in the world. NTT is recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021 Vendor Assessment, spanning more than 20 countries and regions including North America, Europe, Africa, India and Asia-Pacific.

As a neutral operator, we offer access to multiple cloud providers, a large variety of Internet exchanges and telecommunications network providers including our own IPv6-compliant, tier-1 global IP network. Our clients benefit from tailored infrastructure and experience consistent best practices in design and operations across all of our reliable, scalable and customisable data centres. Visit us at our new website, datacenter.hello.global.ntt.