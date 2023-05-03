The most expensive smartphone apps in the world

The mobile app market is flourishing, driven by the staggering number of more than 6.5 billion active smartphone users worldwide.

It’s hard not to notice the ubiquitous sight of people staring at their mobile screens, checking their devices incessantly.

No matter what you want to do, there’s probably an app that will help you achieve it. Often these are free, or no more than a few dollars.

But some specialist apps are in a different price league altogether. TechCentral rounded up the world’s most expensive smartphone apps, most of which, with the exception of Pharmacotherapy Principles 6/E and iVIP Black, are only available from Apple’s App Store.

CyberTuner

Price: R19 999.99 (plus paid add-ons)

Genre: Music, productivity

User rating: 4.8 out of 5

Released: 2012

CyberTuner is a software tool designed for piano enthusiasts and professionals developed by Dean Reyburn. Despite not being a professional developer, Reyburn created the program to facilitate faster and more precise piano tuning. As a seasoned piano tuner, Reyburn relied on his ears and a tuning hammer to tune countless pianos.

CyberTuner offers the ability to store settings for each piano, eliminating the need to start from scratch every time the same instrument is used.

It is a popular choice among piano technicians for its user-friendly interface and its “Smart Tune” and “Pitch Raise” modes, which provide accurate pitch correction.

Additionally, the software incorporates an innovative “Octave Tuning Style ‘S’” that can determine the optimal tuning for pianos ranging from short models to nine-foot concert grands.

Powered by artificial intelligence, CyberTuner can perform approximately 6 000 checks per second.

A yearly subscription to CyberTuner provides users with access to superior multi-language support, which includes technical advice and assistance in resolving any issues.

Although the app is expensive, it offers unique value to piano technicians, allowing them to tune pianos faster and with greater accuracy than through traditional ear-tuning. However, users must pay an annual subscription fee and cover additional upgrade costs, making CyberTuner the world’s most expensive app.

Verituner

Price: R11 999.99

Genre: Music, productivity

Rating: 5 out of 5

Released: 2011

Verituner has a history dating back to 2001 when the Verituner 100, a portable custom tuning device, was first introduced. The technology was later brought to iPhones, iPods and iPads in 2011, allowing for greater accessibility.

Dave Carpenter, a skilled software designer and registered piano technician, developed Verituner due to the limitations he experienced with existing electronic tuning devices. Leveraging his technical background and passion for the piano, Carpenter created a new tuning device that offers unique features such as aural quality tunings, pitch raises, access to historical temperaments, AutoNote and more.

Verituner employs “multi-partial” technology that calculates tuning to match precisely the unique scaling of each piano, eliminating the need for time-consuming pre-tuning measurement steps. This app’s ability to detect inharmonicity is a standout feature that sets it apart from other tuning tools on the market.

DDS GP Yes!

Price: R7 999.99 (plus in-app purchases)

Genre: Medical

Rating: 4.0 out of 5

Released: 2011

DDS GP is designed for dental specialists to help them explain dental conditions and treatments to their patients. Developed by a dentist, it boasts more than 200 illustrated demonstrations that allow doctors to show patients the steps required for treatment.

Available for a one-time purchase of R7 999.99, DDS GP provides lifetime updates to its users. It offers access to a library of illustrated demonstrations and 37 audio tracks written and narrated by Dr Paul Homoly, a renowned dental education leader. The app receives regular updates, including tech and content upgrades.

Dental professionals worldwide rely on DDS GP as it helps them overcome their biggest challenge: explaining medical problems visually to patients and justifying the cost of treatment. With DDS GP, dentists can add notes to demonstrations, create custom treatment plans, and easily share or print them.

iVIP Black iVIP Black

Price: R7 035 (Android only, not available in South Africa)

Genre: Lifestyle

Rating: No reviews

Released: 2020

In a world where exclusivity is highly sought after, the iVIP Black app seems to have taken it to the next level. This app, created by iVIP, bills itself as “the millionaire’s app”, and for good reason. It requires every prospective member to prove that they have a net worth of at least £1-million (R23-million) before they can even access it. That’s right, you must spend R7 000 on the app and prove that you’re a millionaire just to get the privilege of using it.

So, what exactly do you get for your money? Upon verification, members receive exclusive access to iVIP’s network of vendors and brand partners. This includes recommendations for hotels and apartments, priority access to certain events, a members-only concierge and assistance with booking private yachts and jets.

It’s safe to say that this app is geared towards those who enjoy the finer things in life and have the financial means to indulge in them.

One might wonder who would be willing to spend R7 000 on an app that simply grants them access to a network of luxury vendors. The answer is simple: those who can afford it.

It’s important to note that the VIP Black app is not the only app geared towards the ultra-wealthy. In fact, there are several similar apps on the market, such as Quintessentially and Magnises. However, the VIP Black app seems to take exclusivity to a whole new level with its strict verification process.

TouchChat HD- AAC w/ WordPower

Price: R2 999.99 (plus in-app purchases)

Genre: Education

Rating: 3 out of 5

Released: 2011

TouchChat HD is an invaluable communication app designed to assist individuals who are unable to communicate verbally or have thickened speech. The app is particularly useful for those with conditions such as autism, down syndrome, ALS, apraxia, stroke and other speech-affecting conditions.

With features such as head-tracking, built-in switch scanning and touch access, TouchChat is easy to use for individuals with a spectrum of physical needs. The app’s communication panel can be customised to meet users’ specific requests and needs. Additionally, while the app comes preloaded with preset icons, users can also personalise these icons with their own images.

Using natural language processing algorithms, the app allows users to communicate using a built-in voice synthesiser.

Pharmacotherapy Principles 6/E

Price: R3 249.99 Google Play Store; R3 799.99 Apple App Store

Genre: Medical

Rating: No reviews

Released: 2022

Pharmacotherapy Principles 6/E is an invaluable app for medical students looking to gain a deeper understanding of pharmacotherapy principles. The app features content written and reviewed by physicians, nurses and pharmacists.

With regular updates, the app provides scientific information covering 97 chapters that explore topics such as epidemiology, aetiology and pathophysiology. Users can access clear recommendations for treatment plans, dosages, desired outcomes and patient monitoring.

To enhance the user experience, the app allows users to create notes, add bookmarks and adjust the font size for easier reading. It also delivers a smooth cross-device experience.

While the app may be pricey, its value to medical students is immeasurable. It provides easy access to invaluable medical information, making it a worthwhile investment for students looking to deepen their understanding of pharmacotherapy principles. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media