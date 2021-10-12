There are MSPs, and then there is three6five

The manufacturing industry has faced difficult times over the past few years. Covid-19 has, of course, played a role, shutting down or closing many manufacturing plants. One organisation in the industry has managed to remain relevant, owing to its vision and customer service. As one of South Africa’s most significant manufacturers — let’s call them “Company — part of Company X’s vision was to build an IT platform that would support operational efficiencies as it developed processes to improve customer service.

Company X’s ability to source and deliver the world’s finest-quality materials, at scale, with same-day delivery, sets it apart. This level of service and efficiency is made possible by the company’s massive warehousing and distribution network and reliable, flexible and robust IT architecture.

However, ongoing network-related issues started hampering operations and the efficiency that Company X had become known for. Its incumbent managed service provider (MSP) delivered poor service at unnecessarily high costs, which ultimately led the business to distrust MSPs in general.

Company X had a decision to make: bring network management in-house (for which it didn’t have the skills or the capacity), or start on a blank page with a new MSP – a daunting prospect after a bad first experience.

Start small, go big

Company X approached three6five for help, explaining the issues it was experiencing with its network, as well as its hesitancy to enter into a new partnership.

We suggested that we start small. We offered a no-commitment proof of concept for an alternate wireless network solution that was affordable, offered more benefits than its existing solution, and fit the business’s needs and IT environment.

We started by fixing a simple cabling issue that was causing many of the company’s operational problems. As we gained Company X’s trust, we were afforded the opportunity to take on more work.

Through agile approaches, excellent service and expertise, three6five changed Company X’s perception of managed services

With a cutting-edge, controller-managed, next-generation wireless and SD-WAN solution – which was cheaper, more secure, and more agile than its previous solution – Company X could move away from expensive MPLS links that were dependent on a single service provider. In doing so, it radically reduced network complexity as well as single failure points related to the need for a central data centre.

Three6five offered value by leaning on its in-house skills and strategic alliances in providing excellent response times, impeccable service delivery, competent and experienced engineers, competitive pricing, and a solution tailored to Company X’s business outcomes.

World-class service

Through agile approaches, excellent service and expertise, three6five changed Company X’s perception of managed services.

We proved that managed services can deliver incredible business outcomes, so much so that the client contracted three6five to manage its:

WAN links across all branches;

Firewalls and SD-WAN; and

Wi-Fi and LAN.

“I have lived and worked in many countries and have rarely experienced service in any field (including non-IT-related services) like that I receive from three6five,” a representative from Company X said.

Need a second opinion on your managed services contract? https://www.three6five.com/contact/

About three6five

Founded by engineers in 2006, three6five understands how to apply digital technologies and how to build and manage digital networks that work best for your business.

We meet your unique demands, rapidly rolling out and supporting dynamic digital environments that let you act with the speed, agility and resilience needed to spark frequent, intentional moments.

Three6five is a proud B-BBEE level 2 contributor.

For more, visit www.three6five.com.