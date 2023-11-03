IT courses and specialisations to further your career

Since the introduction of the first IBM PC in 1981, the world has become increasingly interconnected. It took 30 years from the launch of the first PC to e-mail celebrating its 30th anniversary, with virtually every business in the developed world signed on. Since then, technology has moved at an ever-accelerating pace.

However, while coders and software engineers of the past could cover most technology areas, today it is a much broader and more complex landscape. This broad IT spectrum can be seen by negotiating the path from coding, or software development, to cybersecurity and the myriad specialisations along the route. These include a host of areas such as network security, operating systems, artificial intelligence and more.

Understanding these specialisations through IT courses paves the way to dynamic and fulfilling careers in this industry.

The building blocks of IT remain the coder’s world

Coding, the cornerstone of IT, is synonymous with software development. It involves the creation, testing and maintenance of the software that empowers devices, systems and networks. Earning a degree in computer science enables students to delve into the world of algorithms, computational principles and a medley of programming languages.

This education equips them to create efficient software systems, troubleshoot hardware and software issues, and devise solutions tailored to real-world needs. The knowledge and skills acquired in software development form the foundation for more advanced specialisations, such as artificial intelligence (AI), which depends on coding machine learning algorithms and neural networks to simulate human-like intelligence. There are a range of courses that coders can use to add skills and certifications to their portfolios.

Facing the future

Artificial intelligence tends to dominate news cycles with each new frontier crossed. It’s an exhilarating time in computer science information, and we are seeing extensive applications across a multitude of sectors ranging from healthcare to finance. AI involves the crafting of intelligent systems capable of executing tasks generally requiring human intervention, such as speech recognition, decision-making and language translation. AI specialists need a robust understanding of data structures, algorithms and a diverse array of AI models. Developing proficiency in these areas can unlock a world of career opportunities, including AI developer, machine learning engineer or data scientist roles.

However, as our reliance on digital technologies amplifies, it also exposes us to the risk of cyber threats. The cybersecurity field has consequently surged to prominence in recent years due to the growing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. Cybersecurity involves the safeguarding of systems, networks and programmes from digital threats. Specialists in this field require a wide-ranging knowledge spanning areas such as network security, operating systems and ethical hacking.

A deep dive into cybersecurity

According to Fortinet’s 2023 Cybersecurity Skills Gap report, South Africa currently has a skills gap in cybersecurity. This aligns with the rest of the world, as approximately 3.4 million professionals will be needed to fill the cybersecurity workforce gap globally. However, with the right training, it presents an exceptional opportunity for cyber professionals looking to increase their skills in key areas, such as network security.

Network security deals with policies and practices aimed at preventing and monitoring unauthorised access, misuse or denial of a computer network. Network security courses offer comprehensive training in data protection, management of network vulnerabilities and swift response to security breaches. These skills are essential to the maintenance of secure digital environments, safeguarding sensitive data from cyber threats.

In-depth knowledge of the operating system, the vital force that powers a computer, is another indispensable aspect of cybersecurity. This software manages hardware and software resources, providing services for all other software on a computer. Proficiency in operating systems forms a key part of computer science education, empowering students to understand how software and hardware interact and how potential threats can be neutralised at this fundamental level.

Ethical hacking, another niche specialisation within the cybersecurity field, is of paramount importance. Ethical hackers, colloquially known as white hat hackers, use their skills altruistically to fortify organisations’ defences. They deliberately hack into systems to pinpoint vulnerabilities that malicious hackers, or black hat hackers, could exploit. Ethical hacking courses provide students with the capability to identify, exploit,and rectify security vulnerabilities, playing an instrumental role in bolstering cyber defences.

Life-long learning

While a degree in computer science or a related field provides a solid grounding in these areas, the rapid advancement of IT requires lifelong learning. Professionals are encouraged to stay abreast of the latest trends and developments in the industry to maintain their competitive edge.

Cybersecurity courses, in particular, are receiving considerable attention, with an increasing number of institutions offering specialised certifications in response to surging demand. These courses equip students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge, preparing them to effectively tackle emerging threats and fortify digital infrastructures.

Training programmes are closely aligned to South Africa's grand plan around the 4IR (fourth Industrial Revolution). 4IR demands that people are equipped with the necessary skills to cope with the changing world of work and opportunities and as result see the major shift from labour-intensive production to knowledge and skills intensive production and workplace demands.

