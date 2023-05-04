Torque IT gets the ultimate Microsoft Cloud Solutions partner badge

Torque IT has been awarded the Microsoft Solutions Partner badge as testament to its proficiency in Microsoft solution areas. The achievement of this partner designation confirms its ability to deliver exceptional performance, upskill teams effectively and prioritise the success of clients.

Working with Microsoft has always been the core part of the business at Torque IT and the company is exceptionally proud to be one of the accredited Microsoft Solutions partners in Southern Africa. Microsoft Solutions is a vital part of Torque IT ‘s modern infrastructure and an integral part of the services offered to businesses.

What is a Microsoft badge and what does it mean?

Microsoft provides partners with badges to help customers identify Microsoft partners, partners who have technical capability and expertise in particular areas and partners who have won awards.

Badges also provide additional credibility, so customers immediately associate an organisation with the trust and reliability of the Microsoft brand. Microsoft official badges and descriptors are valuable differentiators for any company, service or application. Badging also helps prospective customers identify the right partner to meet their needs.

What is the value of working with a Microsoft partner?

Discover solutions for any challenge. When you choose a Microsoft partner, you’re choosing a business relationship that can help you solve the challenges of today and unlock greater growth tomorrow.

Foster long-term profitability. The partners in Microsoft’s ecosystem create and sell differentiated products and end-to-end solutions—in any scenario and in every industry—to drive your success.

Feeling confident in partner capabilities.

Microsoft validates partner capabilities and expertise, making it easier for you to find a partner to transform your organisation in an evolving business landscape.

More about Torque IT’s capabilities

Torque IT is an accredited training company that has been the leading ICT technical training provider in Africa and one of the first local technical training providers to achieve all six Microsoft Solutions Partner designations in the Africa region. With the recent addition of the security designation, Torque IT receives the prestigious Cloud badge which acknowledges capabilities across the entire Microsoft Cloud.

A solutions partner designation differentiates partners with broad technical capabilities, a commitment to skilling and training and a proven ability to successfully deliver solutions for customers in specific Microsoft Cloud Solution areas.

These six solutions partner designations demonstrate Torque IT’s expertise and knowledge in solutions that align with Microsoft’s market strategies. These areas are identified based on customer demand and offer the opportunity to meet client needs more effectively. To become certified in any of the below designations, a business needs to demonstrate, via a points system, a minimum level of competency in three key areas: performance, skilling and customer success.

Torque IT can boast the following solutions partner designations:

Business applications

Data & AI (Azure)

Digital & app innovation (Azure)

Infrastructure (Azure)

Modern work

Security

Microsoft believes its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. Its partnerships are central to that mission and to Torque IT. Microsoft understands that partners make more possible. Together, there is an opportunity to continue meeting the evolving needs of customers. As a member of the Microsoft Cloud partner programme, the company is part of the largest partner ecosystem in the world, at 400 000 strong.

Whether offering simple applications or complex integrations, Torque IT is at the centre of delivering technologies, transforming businesses and driving positive customer outcomes through its own transformation, as it enables more organisations to capitalise on the full potential of Microsoft Cloud.

