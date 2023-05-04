Adumo, PAX partnership pays off 

Adumo, the leading independent payment processor, has received the 2022 PAX Technology “Innovative Partner of the Year” for the second year in a row.

Adumo and PAX Technology, a leading global provider of electronic payment terminal solutions, have partnered for a number of years to push the boundaries of innovation in the payments sphere, improving the experience of merchants and shoppers alike.

The 2022 PAX Technology “Innovative Partner of the Year” award comes off the back of work undertaken to enhance the functionality on the android platform, which will enable a single payments device to simultaneously function as a “point of sale” (POS) integrated Pin-entry device and backup device in a standalone mode.

Shoppers will experience the convenience of multiple alternative and traditional payment options

The PAX device solutions will support integration and deployment in multi-channel environments, which will support POS and kiosk integrations. Specific focus is on the innovation of the merchant and customer interfaces to ensure an optimal and seamless payment experience. Consideration has been made to support industry developments such as QR payments and the Rapid Payments Programme (RPP), the first phase of which was launched in March.

This will provide a broader range of services and solutions that merchants currently offer to their customers which will help grow their businesses. Shoppers will experience the convenience of multiple alternative and traditional payment options.

“Deploying adumo’s bespoke solutions in conjunction with PAX on merchants’ payment devices improves software and hardware flexibility that is integrated into adumo’s payment and value-add services,” said Alan Scully, GM for sub-Saharan Africa at PAX Technology.

Vaughan Alexander, adumo chief technology officer, said: “In turn, we have been able to leverage PAX’s industry-leading PCI-certified Maxstore device management and Rhino Remote Key Injection platforms, which provide value-added additions to our increasingly complex product offering.

Bank Windhoek and Bank Gaborone are currently reselling the PAX devices deployed with adumo- and PAX-provided solutions, respectively.

About adumo

African fintech company adumo is South Africa’s largest independent payments processor and services over 70 000 clients across 13 countries in Africa. Currently, adumo exceeds a processing value of R80-billion/year in formal markets across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana. Adumo provides small and medium enterprises with a financial services platform that enables an ecosystem of integrated value-added financial and business services, with the aim to let clients get paid, simplify their payments environment, and to grow and optimise their businesses.