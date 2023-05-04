Transform your house with Tapo’s smart home technology 

With a smart home you can enjoy the familiar comforts along with cutting-edge smart features like remote monitoring and management, improved entertainment, lower energy costs and much more.

Tapo from MiRO

This line of smart home products includes easy-to-use smart plugs, smart bulbs, smart cameras and more. TP-Link, a provider of networking and wireless technologies, owns Tapo. Its products are affordable and have voice-control capabilities when used with a smart speaker or virtual assistant. They can also be operated using a smartphone app.

What are the advantages of Tapo smart home devices?

Tapo smart home devices offer your home various benefits to improve and simplify your daily life. These include the following:

Energy-saving: With Tapo smart plugs and bulbs, users can easily monitor and control their electricity usage, which is helpful in a country like South Africa where there are often power outages and electricity is expensive.

Home security: Tapo smart cameras can be used to monitor homes and deter burglars. South Africa has a high crime rate, so having a smart camera system provides security and peace of mind. The Tapo cameras feature 2K resolution and can pair with a siren to deter unwanted guests.

Convenience: Tapo devices can make life more convenient by automating various aspects of a home, such as turning lights on and off at certain times, controlling appliances with voice commands, or controlling your Tapo products remotely.

No more cables : With Tapo, most of your smart home setup will be wireless, leaving you with fewer worries about hiding cables and more time to enjoy your new system.

Recently, Tapo has launched smart home products in the form of a hub that can manage up to 64 devices, including smart-light switches, smart buttons, motion detectors, door and window sensors. The hub connects to the app directly which means that it also works with your TP-Link Tapo products which do not connect to the hub directly.

Tapo smart home devices offer an affordable and convenient way to control your home’s lighting, temperature and security. With easy installation and integration of popular smart home ecosystems, Tapo devices provide users with a seamless experience to manage their homes remotely.

From smart bulbs to security cameras, Tapo offers a wide range of products that cater to various needs and budgets. With Tapo, you can enjoy the benefits of a smart home without breaking the bank.

Get in touch with our sales team at sales@miro.co.za or call 012 657 0960 to learn more. Click here to shop Tapo smart devices.