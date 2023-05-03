South Africa’s new banknotes feature latest in tech

The South African Reserve Bank is introducing upgraded banknotes and coins from 4 May to combat counterfeiting and to stay abreast of advances in technology.

The new currency has enhanced security features and new designs, as well as specially introduced “look” and “feel” features.

Colours have been subtly enhanced to improve visual differentiation between denominations to cater for the partially sighted.

A colour-changing ink with a “spin circle” feature is incorporated in the big-five animal on each note

A new watermark depicts the big-five animals unique to each denomination, and the preamble to South Africa’s constitution is featured to the left and right of the main portrait in micro-lettering.

Large denomination numerals have been incorporated on the front and back of the new notes, printed in positive and negative text to assist the partially sighted and the blind.

To further assist the partially sighted and the blind, each new note includes a unique shape. These are diamond on the R10 note; rectangle on the R20; circle on the R50; hexagon on the R100; and oval on the R200. A complete image of the relevant big-five animal can be seen when the banknote is held up to the light and the security thread appears as a continuous solid dark line.

“Feel” features include tactile marks on the short edge of the R10 and R20 denominations and the long edge of the R50, R100 and R200 notes, while the denomination numeral and the big-five animals are in raised print on the back of the banknotes.

Spark Live Truspin, a colour-changing ink with a “spin circle” feature, is incorporated in the big-five animal on the bottom right of each banknote. The circle spins and changes colour when the banknote is tilted. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media