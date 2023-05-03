Jan Oberholzer to stay on at Eskom

Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer, who tendered his resignation late last year, will stay on at the utility to help defeat load shedding.

That’s according to a media report on Wednesday by EE Business Intelligence, which confirmed that Eskom has given Oberholzer a new contract.

The former COO’s new role will involve overseeing projects aimed at pulling South Africa out of its current power crisis, which is expected to worsen in the winter months.

An Eskom spokesman did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment from TechCentral. This article will be updated once feedback is received.

Oberholzer had been expected to retire from Eskom on 30 April. Eskom said previously that it planned to do away with the COO role following Oberholzer’s retirement from the position. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media