Trevor Noah is launching a weekly podcast on Spotify

South African comedian and author Trevor Noah, until recently the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, has inked a deal with Spotify to produce a podcast for the streaming audio platform.

“The weekly podcast will blend Trevor’s signature humour and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment,” Spotify said in a statement on Tuesday. It will be launched “later this year”.

The format will include in-depth conversations between Noah and “influential and interesting figures around the world”.

The news was revealed during a conversation between Trevor Noah and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France.

New technologies

“In addition to his new podcast announcement, Trevor and Daniel discussed navigating different mediums to forge a deeper connection with audiences and how creators can effectively leverage new technologies in an ever-evolving media landscape,” Spotify said.

Terms of the agreement between Spotify and Noah were not disclosed, though it’s fair to assume Spotify will be paying big money to lure the well-known comedian. Spotify reportedly paid US$200-million to Joe Rogan to move his podcast to the platform exclusively. Noah’s new podcast will not be exclusive. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media