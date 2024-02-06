TRP engaging Canal+, MultiChoice on deal approach

South Africa’s takeover panel said on Tuesday it was looking into MultiChoice Group and Vivendi Group’s Canal+, after MultiChoice ended potential buyout talks with its largest shareholder on Monday.

Canal+, a top shareholder in MultiChoice, had on Thursday offered R105/share for every MultiChoice share it does not already own. It said the offer — worth an estimated R31.7-billion — was a 40% premium to MultiChoice’s closing share price of R75 on 31 January.

The offer price was rejected by the continent’s biggest pay-TV company, saying it significantly undervalued the group. MultiChoice said, however, it was open to talk to anyone about any deal so long as it was at a fair price.

The panel is still engaging with MultiChoice and Canal+ to provide guidance and guidelines

Possibly anticipating a pushback, Canal+ raised its stake in MultiChoice to 35.01% following the deal’s announcement last week, just above the threshold that would require the company to make a mandatory offer to shareholders.

MultiChoice said on Monday it had requested the Takeover Regulation Panel to make a ruling as to whether a mandatory offer must be made.

“At the time of releasing this statement, the panel is still engaging with MultiChoice and Canal+ to provide guidance and guidelines on how the matter is to be handled and addressed,” the Takeover Regulation Panel said in a statement. It added that it was investigating various aspects of the current status of the matter.

The French media group was not immediately available to comment.

Shares in MultiChoice have jumped more than 20% since the offer was made, but it is still trading below the offer price, indicating a lack of investor confidence that the deal would go through. — Prerna Bedi and Chandini Monnappa, (c) 2024 Reuters