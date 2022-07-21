TymeBank appoints IT chief

Patrice Motsepe’s challenger digital bank, TymeBank, has appointed three senior executives, including a chief technology officer.

Bruce Paveley, who has been named CTO, has a three-decade-long career in IT, most of which was in the banking sector.

Paveley has experience in application development, IT, business and fraud operations, architecture, design, cloud (Amazon Web Services), and cybersecurity. He has been with TymeBank parent Tyme Group since 2017 as head of technology innovation, data and infrastructure.

In his new role as CTO, Bruce will be responsible for TymeBank’s IT, cyber and operations teams

Prior to that, he held senior roles at Standard Bank, including head of infrastructure products and services, and spent several years at Faritec, a now-defunct IT services company.

“In his new role as CTO, Bruce will be responsible for TymeBank’s IT, cyber and operations teams, and will also play a significant role in introducing new products and services as a key business enabler,” the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

At the same time, the company has appointed Yusuf Dockrat as chief financial officer and Linda Appie as chief marketing officer.

All three new executives will report to CEO Coen Jonker, who himself took the reins at the bank on 1 July, replacing Tuariq Keeran, who has moved into the role of group executive for growth projects. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media