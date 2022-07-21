CallMiner survey to reveal call centre priorities in SA

In today’s increasingly digital world, where consumers have more choice than ever before, customer experience has become the number one differentiator, topping even products and price. This means that contact centres need to deliver operational efficiency to ensure they can move quickly in response to evolving customer demands and remain compliant with corporate, industry and regulatory standards.

According to Forrester, being a contact centre agent has “ been more difficult”.

“Call volumes have increased, and although bots are taking some of the heat, that leaves the toughest calls for your agents to handle. Contact centres that don’t focus on significantly improving the agent experience will suffer far more than those that do.”

To drive this exceptional customer experience, contact centres need to focus on eliminating common agent pain points. By eliminating mundane, repetitive tasks, while providing personalised coaching opportunities, agents are more likely to experience greater satisfaction in their positions, which in turn drives greater employee retention and improved customer experiences.

In this survey, we aim to unpack the challenges and priorities within contact centres in South Africa, as well as how they manage performance and improve efficiencies using technology.

