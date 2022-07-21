Dell Precision workstations: engineered with features you need

Whether you are an engineer designing complex applications, an animator bringing your illusions to life, or a data scientist analysing market trends, Dell Precision’s expansive portfolio offers customisable workstations to meet the most demanding applications.

For the past 25 years, Dell Precision has provided the market with out-of-the-box, versatile designs that not only look aesthetically pleasing but deliver fully optimised workstations that deliver top-class user experiences.

“What is great about Dell’s Precision range is that there is something for everyone. Precision is purpose-built to cater for a wide variety of industries, from entry-level applications to more professional and resource-intensive scenarios. They also try to ensure there is a mobile and fixed workstation suitable for each industry, depending on the user’s preference,” says Roxanne Janisch, Dell Technologies business development manager at Pinnacle ICT.

Engineers and manufacturers need high-performance workstations that streamline functionality and increase productivity

“Dell took the time to study each landscape and the applications required by each to ensure their Precision units could meet and exceed industry needs. They looked at media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, oils and gas, manufacturing and engineering, among various others, to ensure they could provide a well-rounded solution,” says Janisch.

Looking at the manufacturing and engineering landscapes, Dell had to develop solutions that could support projects becoming more complex as new technologies were introduced. Engineers and manufacturers need high-performance workstations that streamline functionality and increase productivity. Dell broke the manufacturing and engineering landscape down into three workflows – product design, simulation and analysis, and visualisation – providing a fixed and mobile Precision workstation solution for each. Because scalable performance is so important in this landscape, Precision workstations recommended include the Precision 5820 and 7920 towers, as well as the Precision 7560, 5760 and the 7760 mobile workstations as these units can support resource-intensive applications such as SolidWorks and Discovery Live without impacting system performance.

Dell Precision takes it one step further with independent software vendor (ISV) certification, which means users can rest assured knowing their units have gone through precise engineering and rigorous testing to ensure the applications run smoothly without any interruptions.

Not sure which Precision workstation is the right fit? Try out the Dell Technologies Workstation Advisor for assistance.

For more information on Pinnacle’s range of Dell Precision Workstations, contact [email protected].