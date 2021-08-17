Uber rival DiDi launched in Gauteng

Chinese-owned Uber Technologies rival Didi Chuxing Technology – better known as DiDi – will be launched in Johannesburg and Pretoria next Monday, 23 August.

The company, which has already made its service available in Cape Town and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), has promised “aggressive promotions” for the Gauteng launch.

There will be a 0% service fee for the first four weeks for all drivers who sign up to the platform and have their documents approved before launch, it said.

Geofencing allows drivers to opt out of servicing unsafe areas

The Gauteng launch includes Johannesburg’s East Rand (the Ekurhuleni metro).

DiDi said security and safety are a primary focus and one of its selling points in a country where there is already no shortage of options available to prospective riders — from Uber to Bolt to inDriver.

Facial recognition

Company spokeswoman Carina Smith-Allin said safety features include facial recognition for drivers, SOS buttons for riders and drivers linked to the local police, 24/7 support via a dedicated safety hotline, preview information for riders and drivers, and safety training for drivers.

“Adaptable, smart geofencing allows drivers to opt out of servicing unsafe areas, while the platform’s recording monitor checks for any unusual activity during trips, including a change in routes or accidents,” Smith Allin-said. “There are also linked SOS buttons for riders and an option to unmatch with a driver or rider. Drivers have complete control over which areas they service based on safety issues and rider availability.” — © 2021 NewsCentral Media

Now read: Uber to boost safety measures in South Africa as accidents rise